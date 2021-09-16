By Prossy Kisakye

Nakawa Division Mayor, Paul Mugambe has petitioned the managing director of the Uganda Railway corporation (URC) highlighting areas of disagreement in the planned eviction of encroachers on railway land.

Recently URC warned all encroachers to vacate the railway land before the six-month ultimatum that was given to them expires on 1st October.

URC noted that their land would be used to revamp railway transport in the country and over 4000 people are likely to be affected.

However, Mugambe tells KFM that as leaders in Nakawa, they are not pleased with the way URC is handling the process and the residents who are likely to be affected haven’t been engaged.

He appealed to URC to use the Uganda National Roads Authority model of first engaging people before any evictions.

Close to 2000 people are likely to be affected in Nakawa division