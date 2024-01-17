The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) says there are serious challenges that affect member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) that deserve urgent attention.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the head of media and communication at UPC, Mr. Faizo Muzeyi, said the heavy debt burden has enslaved NAM member states since the Arab-Israel war of the early 1970s and this has reduced the capacity to invest in economies and trade as well as create viable opportunities for the youthful population.

He urged the NAM delegates convening at Speak Resort Munyonyo, to come up with practical solutions to the debt trap.

Muzeyi also wants the delegates to pay attention to food insecurity, climate change, poor health, unemployment, migration, and terrorism challenges affecting member states.

Meanwhile, UPC demands focus and decisiveness from NAM in order to restore hope for a better future.

Mr Muzeyi says this demands massive investments in innovation and technology that can boast large-scale production as well as heavy reliance on local raw materials.