The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has decried traffic disruptions by police on some roads in Kampala City.

Police issued several alerts on traffic flow ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits, announcing likely diversions in some parts of Kampala to ease movement and maximise the security of delegates.

The party spokesperson, Mr. John Kikonyogo, says government had enough time to prepare for the ongoing NAM summit and would have come up with other ways of avoiding inconvenience.

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Monday, Kikonyogo said traffic diversion on some of these roads has led to an increase in transport fares as motorists are forced to use longer routes. FDC says the longer routes are also congested, further complicating movement.