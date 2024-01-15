The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit kicks off today Monday, January 15, 2024, and will run for five days till 20th at Speke Resort, Munyoyo in Kampala.

During the summit, Uganda will assume chairmanship of the 120-member country alliance until 2027.

Established in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement is a grouping of mostly developing countries working together to advance shared interests.

Uganda is also expected to host the 134-member country Group 77 (G77) Third South summit which will commence on January 21, 2024, and will be concluded on 23rd this month.

The two summits are the 2nd largest in the world after the United Nations (UN) General Assembly which brings together 193 countries.

Meanwhile, the main routes for the summit will be the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Hotel, Munyonyo stretching through the Northern By-pass, Binaisa Road, Mulago roundabout, Yusuf Lule Road to the Nile Avenue.

Traffic police have announced likely diversions on some roads across Kampala.