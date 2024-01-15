By Busein Samilu | Monitor

A declaration on the ongoing Israel invasion of Palestine by Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states is among the top issues that will be discussed as 120 countries commence their 19th summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, today.

Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Mr Adonia Ayebare, told reporters on Friday that the Palestine question has been given a full session during the six-day summit that will run between today and January 20, before its Group of 77 plus China (G-77+China) counterpart stretches between January 21 and January 23.

"Apart from the outcome document, we shall have a declaration on Palestine. It is a standalone issue in NAM, there is a Ministerial Committee that sits and that declaration is being negotiated by member states," he added.