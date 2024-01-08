Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has revealed that the preparations for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference are 98% complete.

Uganda will be hosting the 19th NAM summit under the chairmanship of President Museveni from 15th-20th January at Speak Resort Hotel in Munyonyo, Kampala under the theme: “Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence”.

The executive director of KCCA, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, says preparations for the summit are almost complete, noting that all road works, drainage, lighting, and painting will be done by tomorrow, January 9, 2023, and will be inspected by the NAM chairman Lucky Nakyoobe.

She however noted that the removal of street children will be a gradual process since there still pull and push factors that are yet to be addressed.