By Abubaker Kirunda

A 25-year old man in Namayingo District has been asked to marry a cow after he was found red-handedly having carnal knowledge with it.

The suspect, a resident of Bujwanga village in Bandi sub-county in Namayingo was given this punishment by angry residents led by one Fred Wanyama, a village elder.

Wanyama says the residents took the decision following numerous complaints about the suspect’s alleged habit of using animals for sexual pleasure, revealing that he had previously been caught in the act more than three times.

It took the intervention of the Namayingo Resident District Commissioner Yahaya Kakooza to save the suspect from the wrath of the elated mob.

Kakooza describes both the suspect’s alleged action and the residents’ verdict as total madness