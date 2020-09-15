A 29 year old driver from Nasuti Zone -Seeta, Mukono District has perished in an accident at the Nambo0le Fly over junction in Bweyogerere.

This is after the deceased, a one Mohammed Segujja failed to negotiate a corner and the Engineering plant (concrete mixer) truck, registration number UBG 217 overturned several times.

Other occupants of the truck reportedly fled off with minor injuries leaving him trapped inside the truck.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire tells KFM that the fireand rescue services responded and pulled him out minutes before he died.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.