Lieutenant Colonel Peter Seku Kidemuka, the project engineer for the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) Engineers Brigade tasked with renovating Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, says the project is 72% complete.

The renovation works began in February 2022, and the UPDF is confident that they will be completed by November 30, 2023.

“Phase one was securing the 128 acres of land, which involved evicting encroachers and fencing the entire area. Phase two involved upgrading and renovating the stadium to meet international standards, including mechanical, electrical, and civil works inside and around the stadium,” Kidemuka explained.

According to the UPDF deputy spokesperson, Colonel Deo Akiiki, the current phase involves planting grass on the main playfield and training section, installing the public address system and chairs, and fitting electrical and plumbing equipment, among other tasks.

The stadium is expected to host its first international match in March 2024.