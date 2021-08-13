By Ivan Ssenabulya

Members of parliament continue to register a number of challenges associated with the shs 260b Emyooga program.

The legislators are currently moving around in their constituencies to assess disbursement of the Emyooga money following a directive by the Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

In Mukono, Mukono Municipality MP who also doubles as the chairperson of the Government assurance committee Betty Nambooze says she has discovered that some politicians are also getting the money that is meant for low income earners.

According to Nambooze, some of the SACCOs belong to elected leaders who are mandated to monitor and oversee the implementation of government programs.

She is now asking the finance ministry and the Micro Finance Support Centre to dismiss such SACCOs.

Mukono municipality was given shs 560 million to be shared among 18 SACCO groups.

However Nambooze says some of the groups received money before registration.