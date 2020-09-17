Mukono Municipality Member of parliament Betty Nambooze, has urged Ugandans to embrace peace as the country heads to 2021 polls.

Nambooze says there’s no need to enter an election and come out with deaths, condemning violence witnessed in the NRM party primaries across the country.

She also advised voters not to allow to be intimidated by candidates but carefully make right choices in the fourth coming general polls to enable them get good service delivery.

Meanwhile she urged security agencies to be impartial as it implements presidential directives on social gathering amid the covid-19 pandemic.