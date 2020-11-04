Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has tasked the Electoral Commission to explain the contradicting orders, both from them and security.

This is after the brutal arrest of presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Patrick Amuriat, at the nomination ground in Kyambogo, yesterday.

The legislator says that operatives have started confusing them on who to follow. According to Nambooze, she says with such events that are taking place, she is not sure about the rightful people managing the 2021 general election exercise.

Nambooze has further faulted the Electoral Commission for failing to take charge of the election activities.