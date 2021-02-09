By Ivan Ssenabulya

Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze is to resume plans to push for her Anti-alcohol Bill.

The vocal legislator attempted to table the bill in 2016 but her move was frustrated after parliament advised her to work with the ministry of health.

Although the Government revealed plans to table a similar regulation on alcohol, Nambooze says the bill that sought to regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol was only stalled.

She however vows to bring up the matter again in the 11th parliament.

Nambooze is also planning to push for issues by the Muslim community, who want to be exempted from the marriage Bill, and permitted to be managed under sharia law.