Mukono municipality Member of Parliament, Betty Nambooze is stranded with eight children who were abandoned at her home in the industrial area.

The legislator says that this happened today morning. She narrates that she woke up to find the children and she is now pleading with their mothers to come for them.

Nambooze says, according to her security guard, four women came asking for her and when he went to inquire whether he should let them in, they ran away leaving the children behind.

Nambooze says that this is an indication of how the people are starving, but she can’t risk being arrested for assisting families.