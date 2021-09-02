By Prossy Kisakye

The chairperson of the parliamentary Committee of Government Assurance Betty Nambooze has written to the speaker and clerk of parliament suspending snacks and drinks from her committee.

She says the suspension comes at a time when there is a high risk of poisoning of MPs at parliament, which she doesn’t want her committee members to fall victims to.

It should be noted that parliament usually serves MPs with snacks and drinks during parliamentary committee sittings.

Nambooze says it’s a wastage of public funds to buy snacks for MPs who do not even eat them due to poison scares among the political leaders.

She says she is planning to summon the minister of security to explain to the country the circulating rumors on planned poisoning of political leaders.