Christians and well-wishers gathered at Namirembe Hill on Sunday, December 10, 2023, to witness the consecration and enthronement of Bishop Canon Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese. He succeeds Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, who retired.

The colorful event was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, and presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

On November 20, 2023, the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda, meeting at St. Stephen’s Cathedral Naluwerere in East Busoga Diocese, elected Ven. Canon Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese.

Bishop Banja was born on October 20, 1964, in Nakabugo Bbira, Busiro. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior on December 3, 1989, and was ordained a deacon in 1996 and a priest in 1998.

Canon Banja is married to Rev. Canon Prof. Olivia Nassaka Banja, and they are blessed with three children. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Divinity from Makerere University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the same institution.

Prior to his elevation to Bishop, he served as the Archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry in Namirembe Diocese.

