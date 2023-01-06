The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has appointed a seven-member committee to scrutinize and identify prima facie evidence on the censure motion against Minister Persis Namuganza.

Presiding over the house on Friday afternoon, Tayebwa said the appointed select committee is in accordance with rule 109(9) of the Rules of Procedure.

According to Tayebwa, parliament is required to sit and institute a select committee to study and investigate the motion, 14 days after it is submitted to the president.

The committee chaired by Mbarara South MP, Mwine Mpaka has 15 days to scrutinize all the evidence tabled and report back to the House.

Namuganza is accused of undermining the integrity of parliament when she claimed that the house has no power to censure her.

Other members of the select committee include; Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba, PWD’s Mpindi Bumali , Workers MP, Charles Bakkabulindi , Lamwo’s Nancy Acora, Wakiso’s Betty Naluyima, and Tororo’s Godfrey Ekanya.