Several schools in Kira Municipality near Namugongo shrines closed yesterday due to the Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for tomorrow

The school authorities say the temporal closure is due to the congestion around Namugongo since the day attracts believers from across the world.

Mr Steven Mbabazi, the head teacher of Blue Print Nursery and Primary School in Kira Municipality, yesterday said they closed their premises five days ago and will resume studies on Monday.

