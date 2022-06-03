By Ritah Kemigisa

The Catholic and Anglican Shrines today reopen their gates to millions of pilgrims as they commemorate Uganda Martyrs Day following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popularity of the martyrs has spread wide, Martyrs Day Mass attracts millions of pilgrims.

At the catholic shrine, celebrations are to be led by Fort Portal diocese which last animated the event in 1997 under the theme, ‘Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope’.

The head of Fort Portal Diocese’s publicity and communication steering sub- committee, Steven Alinaitwe says mass to be led by Bishop Robert Muhirwa will start at 9am.

He says the over 300 choir group is more than prepared to showcase the culture and faith of the Batooro through music and dance.

At the Anglican Shrine, Nakiyanja, celebrations are being led by Ankole Diocese with about 500 pilgrims expected to grace the event.

The day will be marked under the theme “Hope beyond affliction.”

Martyrs’ Day commemorates the 45 martyrs, 22 Catholics and 23 Anglican, 17 Muslims who were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, then King of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.