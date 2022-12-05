A man in Namutumba district has allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and two children by hanging as well.

The tragedy occurred in Kakula A cell in Ivukura town council in Namutumba district and according to the area LC1 Chairman, Paul Musenero, it followed a protracted domestic wrangle.

He has identified the man as Erimiya Kawola who moved to the village a few months ago.

Musenero says the lifeless bodies of Kwola and one of the children were found hanging inside the house but the wife and another child were still alive and were rushed to Ivukula health centre where they are fighting for their lives as investigations continue.