By Ronald Seebe | Monitor

Residents of Namutumba Town Council in Namutumba District have endured an acute water shortage for four months following the breakage of a pump system at Matyama main water pump station.

Subsequently, locals are trekking for several kilometres in search of water for subsistence, commercial and animal use, Mr Simon Kalulu, a resident of Budongo Zone in Namutumba town council, said.

"I have been missing piped water since July, and every day, I trek from Budongo to Nawaikona (about 5Kms) to fetch water for domestic use," Mr Kalulu said in an interview.