The only woman in the 2021 presidential race, Independent Nancy Kalembe has pledged to revive cooperative societies and factories in Uganda which will help in poverty eradication.

She made the remarks while on her campaign trail in the districts of Mbale, Butebo, and Pallisa yesterday.

Kalembe noted that once elected into power, her government will revive cooperative societies which will help farmers to access loans at lower interests, get market for their produce and also be in a position to bargain for fair prices of their produce.

Meanwhile, she promised to resolve the long-standing land wrangles in Mbale region.