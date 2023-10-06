The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary-General, Mr Nandala Mafabi on Friday threatened to take what he called appropriate action against the Katonga faction for illegally using the party name.

Addressing journalists at Patidar Samaj Sports Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala ahead of the party’s delegates’ conference, Mafabi asked the Lukwago-led faction to immediately drop the name.

He insists that FDC is one party with its known headquarters in Najjanankumbi and has no factions.

“Katonga is a place for activism. I want to tell the people of Uganda that after here tomorrow, we want to sort out those using our name in Katonga as FDC. FDC is in Najjanankumbi, we have our offices at district level, sub-country, parish and at village level,” Nandala said on Friday.

“Nobody is going to play with FDC and I want to tell Lukwago, let him be on the front [when going to takeover FDC offices] and I will show him who I am,” he added.

The FDC delegates’ conference is happening this morning on the heels of a High Court ruling that dismissed a petition that had been filed by the Katonga faction to block it on grounds that it was convened illegally.