By Ivan Ssenabulya

Bududa district women Member of Parliament Agnes Nandutu has clarified to the House that she felt dizziness and on diagnosis, she was found with a blood clot in one of her lungs which was treated.

Bududa district women Member of Parliament last week reported having slipped and fallen in the bathroom and that she was critically ill, reports she has refuted.

The speaker of parliament Anitah Among together with other MPs have welcomed the state minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu from the sick leave.

Nandutu has further appreciated the Minister of Health Hon Jane Ruth Aceng for the support that she rendered.

The minister has revealed that she is back and ready to perform her duties.