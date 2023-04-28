The National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO) in partnership with Gudie Leisure Farm plans to introduce new Irish crop varieties in Kisoro district and the entire Kigezi region to promote commercial agriculture and boost productivity in a bid to improve people’s livelihood.

The Managing Director of Gudie Leisure Farm, Prof. Gudula Naiga Basaza, says this is being done to empower the community to eradicate poverty through agriculture.

She says they have partnered with the National Agriculture Research Organization to help the farmers in the region to increase production, and also improve the quality of the product being produced.

She made the remarks while announcing the upcoming business symposium and cultural immersion targeting the business community from the 18 districts in the Western region.

She says the symposium dubbed Cultural Immersion will be held on May 7, 2023, this year and it is also intended to promote the country’s tourism sector.

60% of Uganda’s Irish potatoes are produced in the highlands of South Western Uganda in the districts of Kabale, Kisoro, and Kapchorwa. In the central region, they are casually grown on the hills around Mubende and Mityana.