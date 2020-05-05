National Aviation Services (NAS), a leading global aviation services provider, has donated 7000 Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) kits to the COVID-19 National Task Force formed by Uganda’s Ministry of Health.

These IgG/IgM Antibody kits will complement the ongoing serosurvey and other targeted tests to estimate the proportion of the population that has developed immunity against COVID-19.

The test gives results within 10-15 minutes either with serum or whole blood specimens.

The NAS General Manager Nouamane Zahouani, says test kits were procured and urgently flown to Uganda from the company’s head office in Kuwait within three weeks.

He says as a global company, NAS is ready to help in the fight against COVID-19 disease including managing uninterrupted supply chains, handling evacuee flights among others.

“We are pleased to be able to assist the Ugandan ministry of health with the required rapid testing kits. As a global company, NAS has a strong social responsibility towards the communities we work in”, said Mr Hassan El-Houry, NAS Group CEO.

