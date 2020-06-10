The National Aviation Services is sponsoring a free e-learning course titled “COVID-19: Defeating the Crisis and Evolving as a Leader” on the online training platform www.Academy.aero.

The course, specially designed for aviation professionals, is the first ground handling industry course to be made public by NAS.

The course, available in English, French and Portuguese is completely free for up to 100,000 professionals from the aviation industry.

Hassan El-Houry, NAS Group CEO says in a statement, that these are unprecedented times when businesses around the world are facing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the aviation industry is no exception.

Comprising of four modules, the course covers an overall awareness of the current pandemic, its effects on the aviation industry, the role of the aviation industry in mitigating its effects and tips on how to deal with the situation.

A certificate of completion will be awarded at the end of the training.