The task force on government communications and national guidance has presented the final National Communications and National Guidance Policy to the permanent secretary at the ICT and National Guidance ministry, Dr. Aminah Zawedde. The National Service Program is expected to start in 2023.

The communication policy seeks to ease government communications which are usually delayed due to the absence of a mechanism to quickly reach a common position by the responsible ministries, departments and agencies.

Reports indicate that over time, government officials contradict themselves or communicate different positions on policy, and in some cases, officials criticize one another.

While receiving the two policies, Dr. Zawedde said the National Guidance Policy ‘will spur one to love Uganda and have a desire to see it become the best version of itself as they point out its failures among others.

Witnessing the handover, Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuuma, Deputy Coordinator Operation Wealth Creation said individualism is killing the country, further tasking the task force, to ensure its policies can rediscover the love for Uganda.