BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI

Government through the ministry of gender and social development is set to finalize the eagerly awaited national family policy by September 2021 and dissemination of parenting guidelines throughout districts.

The ministry’s permanent Secretary Aggrey says the policy is being compiled using various bills and laws impacting on family-like succession bill, insurance bill and prevention of human sacrifice, sexual offenses bill, and disability bill.

He says the aim of the policy is to sure that parents and Ugandans pay closer attention to issues that are affecting the family unit, some segments of the population.

Kibenge adds that the government is striving to build a family perspective Ugandan and a society where each and everyone knows what roles to play in a family.