Joint reporting.

Calls against corruption and homosexuality have dominated Martyrs celebrations held at Namugongo in Wakiso District.

President Museveni who returned to Namugongo after four years for commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs Day has warned against ignorantly debating Uganda’s stance on homosexuality.

In his speech delivered this afternoon at the Catholic shrine, the president said Uganda is a land of martyrs, warning people who carelessly comment about the homosexuality vice.

“those people who are just talking outside there , normally follow what they are saying, like in the issue of the homosexuals, they talk too much not knowing Uganda is a land of Martyrs,” President said.

“If you want to play around with Uganda you will see, you will not like it, we are all young people, and we are all young, very few were above 40 but they could not accept the

The president also use“ukafiri” of Kabaka Mwanga,” He Added.

The occasion to remind Christians to work hard to achieve decent and prosperous lives here on earth.

He urged religious leaders to emphasize the fact that man has both spiritual and physical needs

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has vowed to stand for the truth amid all her trials and tribulations.

This was in her brief speech before delivering the message of the President during the Martyrs Day Celebrations at the Anglican Martyrs Site in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

She said that those who stand for the truth are criticised, misunderstood, and sanctioned, but she will stand for the truth for the good of humanity.

Among is among the four senior government officials recently slapped with sanctions by both the United Kingdom and United States of America over alleged gross human rights violations and corruption.

The others are former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Peter Elwelu, and former ministers for Karamoja affairs Gorretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu.

Among however blames her woes on her spirited fight against the practice of homosexuality in Uganda, vowing not to relent.

Addressing the congregation earlier, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop of Nigeria urged Christians in Uganda to reject worldly norms that contravene biblical teachings.

His spirited sermon comes months after African Archbishops including Uganda’s Samuel Kazimba Mugalu rejected the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby’s move to support a proposal to bless Same-Sex marriages.

“No matter how Babylon, Babylon is judge day she will sit on the ground and her end is in the leg of fire because judgment is coming,” Rev Ndukuba said.

“We are talking about the word of God that is written, this word of God has power, this word of God curry life and this word of God is true,” He added.

From the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine,

Reverend Raphael Wokorach, also challenged members of parliament to use the same energy they applied to enact the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 in fighting corruption.

Although Bishop Wokorach has commended MPs for serving the country diligently, but quickly noted that signs of evil still remain among leaders.

“Recently the parliament made a big shot kick on the program of homosexuality, same sex marriages that was proposed, they tighten it and kicked it out big courage,” Bishop Wokorach said.

“At the same time we know that the signs of evil still remains routed in our meets how I wish the same policy makers could also take the same energy to shoot out corruption, He added.

Meanwhile, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, the Most Rev. Luigi Bianco has urged believers to embrace minority groups like refugees, the elderly, migrants the same way Jesus Christ did.

“We are called to be sign, of hope for the migrants, elderly the grandparents and the millions of who we luck the essential life we must convincing testimony to this hope,” rev Bianco said.

Also earlier, police said they were stuck with 11 children who are yet to be reunited with their parents or guardians.

Luke Owoyesigyire, is the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan

“We are still stuck with about 11 children one the Anglican side and 10 at the catholic, they have managed to reunite five children with their parents and we await and appeal to the parents out there to come for their children,” Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Health workers have registered a significant number of patients with different ailments including of stomach up sets, Red eye, High blood pressure and cough among other.

Dr. Joseph Mubiru from Mulago hospital led the health services team at the Catholic Shrine.