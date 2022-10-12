By Anthony Wesaka
Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has hired at least eight prominent lawyers to defend him against the petition filed against him by fellow Supreme Court Justice Esther Kisaakye, KFM has learnt.
Sources privy to this development told this publication yesterday that renowned constitutional lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo will lead the defence of the head of the Judiciary in the rebuttal.
Explaining the reason the CJ has hired private lawyers to defend him instead of using the Attorney General, who is the chief government legal adviser, the sources said this is because he has been sued in his individual capacity. Read more here.