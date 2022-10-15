President Museveni has imposed a 21-day lockdown on the central districts of Mubende and Kassanda to contain an Ebola outbreak that has already claimed 19 lives in Uganda.

“Movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda is prohibited,” President Museveni directed in his third quick-succession night televised address on Ebola.

Uganda’s Ebola caseload has as of October 15 climbed to nearly 60 in a month from the time the contagious disease was confirmed in Mubende, which President Museveni partially attributed to public transport.

“There will be curfew in Mubende and Kassanda districts starting from 7pm to 6am. Public, private transport and Boda Bodas are not permitted to move in Mubende and Kassanda districts to curb Ebola,” he said. Read more here.