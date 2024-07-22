Former Uganda National Examinations Board Secretary Mathew Bukenya has died.

According to the UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule, the Board is deeply saddened by Bukenya’s passing and that his mentorship and guidance will always be cherished by those he left behind.

She describes him an exemplary and inspiring leader whose legacy will continue to shine bright in the hearts of many Ugandans.

“His guidance and mentorship meant the world to the most of us in UNEB, his leadership was exemplary, guiding and inspiring”,Kalule said.

Bukenya was at the helm of the UNEB for over 17 years.