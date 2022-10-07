By Alex Ashaba

The newly appointed UPDF Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, has promised to work hard in his new office.

President Museveni on Tuesday appointed Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga the new Commander of Land Forces, replacing his son, Muhoozi Kinerugaba now promoted to the rank of full General.

Lt Gen Kayanja was also promoted from the rank of Maj Gen to Lt General. He has been serving as the commander of the mountain division and also commander of operation Shujja that was launched on November 30 2021 to fight off ADF rebels in DR Congo.

Addressing journalists in Fort Portal this morning, Muhanga said he was grateful to the commander-in-chief and the army leadership for trusting in him.

Asked if he would keep commanding operation Shujja in DR Congo, Lt Gen Kayanja said the Commander Land Forces is the overall commander of all operations, so he will keep monitoring all the operations both in Uganda and outside.