By Ritah Kemigisa

Doctors under their umbrella body Uganda Medical Association have vowed to continue with their industrial action until the supplementary budget is implemented.

The medical workers’ industrial action enters day 16.

The medics are demanding for among other things; salary increment, improved working conditions, compensation for doctors who died of covid19 while on duty among others.

While meeting the doctors on Wednesday, the MPs on the Health Committee asked the medics to exercise patience while the government looked into their demands but the medical workers vowed to continue with the strike until their demands are met.

The Committee Vice Chairperson, Joel Ssebikaali, reassured the doctors that the government’s commitment to ensure enhanced remuneration of medical workers is a work in progress and will eventually be implemented.

The Association Chairperson in charge of welfare, Dr.Aaron Nahabwe said their minimum demand is for the health service commission to advertise the filling of vacant positions in government health facilities.