By Allan Chekwech

Kenya’s president William Samoei Ruto will be in Uganda tomorrow afternoon ahead of the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary, his team has confirmed.

The change in his itinerary by press time – if it remains so – means that Kenya’s head of State will miss the prayer breakfast, which he had been expected to attend tomorrow morning. He had earlier been scheduled to arrive this evening and depart on Monday.

A member of the advance team last evening corroborated this. “The president is coming to Uganda only for Independence Day celebrations. He will arrive on Saturday for the next day’s event. That is all I am aware of,” the member said. Read more here.