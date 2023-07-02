By Kevin Githuku

The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens against Uganda, citing increased terrorism threats.

This follows the June 16th attack on a school in Mpondwe, Kasese district by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels that left at least 43 people dead.

The Commonwealth & Development Office says the travel advice aims to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling to Uganda.

In a statement, it says terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda, which could be indiscriminate or against foreign nationals or places frequented by foreign nationals.

It thus advises British nationals to be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants, and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events and when in close proximity to government buildings or security installations such as police stations.

One of the recent attacks by suspected terrorists was on November 16, 2021, when assailants used two explosive devices in central Kampala, killing 4 and injuring 33 people. Two further explosive devices were disarmed by the police.

On October 25, 2021, terrorists used an explosive device on a bus travelling on the Kampala-Masaka road near Mpigi killing, one person.

On October 23, 2021, terrorists used an explosive device to attack a restaurant in Kamamboga, a suburb in the northeast of Kampala, killing one person and injuring others.

The Uganda Police Force regularly issues alerts, particularly around public holidays or religious events.