Premier Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that government plans to establish a national technical university as it targets to up-scale vocational skills across the country.

In the recently released 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), at least 97,109 candidates failed and will not be enrolled in secondary schools.

While presenting his remarks on the floor of parliament on Thursday, Nabbanja advised parents and guardians of these children to enroll them in vocational skills training.

She says failure in formal education should never be the end of life and that processes are not to equate formal education to skills development.

The Ministry of Education introduced a new lower secondary curriculum in 2020 that focuses on skills away from the old curriculum that was theory-oriented.

Currently, there are about 20 poly-technical and technical schools spread across the country.