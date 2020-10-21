The High court has dismissed with costs a case in which NURP members had challenged the legality of their party registration and change of name.

A 12 paged judgement by justice Musa Ssekaana is that NUP is now a legally registered political party in Uganda having changed its name and leadership from National Unity Reconcilation and development party in June last year.

This means all candidates that have offered themselves for nomination on the NUP ticket are safe to contest in the 2021 general elections.

Justice Ssekaana has also noted that the plaintiffs; Basile Difasi and Twaha Hassan filed the case out of the stipulated timeframe of 3 months within which an aggrieved party can ask court to review a decision .

The judge has then observed that filling this case a year after NUP had been registered was clear that former NURP leaders had no genuine grievance but a scheme to make some quick cash in this election season.

Justice Ssekaana has further ordered Difasi , Twaha Hassan, the former NURP president Moses Kibalama, and secretary General Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe whom he joined on the case as applicants having back tracked on thier affidavits before court ; to pay costs to NUP, its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and other administrators for unlawfully dragging them to court.

The judge has also ruled that he cannot listen to litigants who access court through windows instead of using the main door.