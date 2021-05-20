By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has refuted reports that the Bugolobi bio-digester project is at standstill due to lack of the right waste ingredients.

According to media reports, the waste from the residents of Kampala cannot produce methane which is a key component in the additional production of electricity for heating, lighting and cooking in the city.

However, the corporation’s Managing Director Eng Silver Mugisha says the Bugolobi wastewater treatment plant is to be opened in June this year after all the necessary infrastructure Is put in place.

Mugisha adds that in case the digestion process is not sufficient, it can be enhanced by using organic matter like cow dung.

The plant is described to be the largest such plant in East Africa, will treat over 45 million litres of wastewater daily and generate 621KW of biogas electricity.

The plant will also divert and treat the dry flow from the heavily polluted Nakivubo channel before releasing water into Lake Victoria.