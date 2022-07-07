By Ritah Kemigisa

National Water Sewerage and Corporation, NWSC has announced an increase in water prices.

The rising prices of water come at a time the prices of commodities and fuel have hit a record high making life hard for Ugandans.

The decision follows a June 24th meeting held by the corporation’s board of directors.

According to an internal memo from the commercial director, George Okol the board approved the increment of water charges 6% effective July 1st, 2022.

The new rates have now changed the billing system with the Public Stand Pipe tariff, designed strictly for individuals who sell water to the community or the public now has remained unchanged at shs 1060 per unit and shs 21 for a 20 litre jerry can.

On the other hand domestic users will now pay shs 75 for a 20 litre Jerry can shs 70 with a unit changing from shs 3516 to now shs 3735.

Institutions like hospitals, schools and government establishments which are provided for under the Institution tariff will now pay shs 3771 per unit from shs 3558 with a 20 litre jerry can rising from shs 70 to shs 75.

For industries, the rate is now shs 4473 per unit from shs 4220 and a 20 litre jerry can from 84 shs to now shs 90.