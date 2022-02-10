By Moses Ndhaye

The vice-chancellor Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has asked the Attorney General to handle legal cases against the University.

Prof Nawangwe says although Makerere University is a government-owned institution, the office of the Attorney General does not defend it whenever the institution is dragged to court.

He says, at the moment the institution incurs a lot of costs in paying out private lawyers who are contracted to defend the University against various court suits against them.

He made the remarks during a public dialogue organized to mark the 100 years of Makerere University’s existence.