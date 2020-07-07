The Vice-chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has tasked police to expedite the investigations into the death of their student who was assaulted by unknown people.

Emmanuel Tegu, a third-year Veterinary student and a resident of Livingstone Hall died at Kiruddu Hospital on 4th July, allegedly after being assaulted by unknown people.

According to Nawangwe, the University is ready to work with security to ensure the safety of persons and property on campus.

He condoled the family of the deceased saying investigations into his sudden death should be quickened so that justice prevails.

There have been contrasting statements about how and where exactly he was killed from.

10 people have since been arrested over the same.