Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has suspended a medical student over alleged indiscipline.

Sulaiman Namwoza, a third-year student of medicine and surgery has been suspended from the university indefinitely, pending investigations by management.

In his 1st August letter, Nawangwe says Namwoza allegedly chaired an online meeting with students and student leader aspirants on the evening of Friday 29th July 2022.

He says the meeting was in contravention of resolution NO.3 of the University council meeting held on 15th July which suspended Makerere leadership and senior common room and all students’ guild leadership structures.

Nawangwe adds that the student allegedly made resolutions that were tantamount to misinforming fellow students as well as directing the chairperson of the university council to reinstate the student guild operations.