By Babra Anyait

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has urged the government to prioritize health workers.

Speaking during the launch of the Health Professions Education Conference 2023 held in Kampala, Nawangwe based on a study to emphasize his point. The said study indicates that 50 percent of Ugandan Medical workers are leaving the country to look for greener pastures.

Nawangwe adds that medical workers are less likely to leave the country when they are paid well. He further noted that the scientists only need salaries that can enable them to do their work.

“As a country, within the little resources that we have, let us prioritize and make sure we don’t continue losing these health workers. Let us do everything possible to increase their salaries. They are not looking for huge amounts of money, they just want a salary that enables them to do their work,” Nawangwe said.

Meanwhile, Prof Sarah Kiguli, a lecturer of doctors at Makerere University asked government to work on the medical workers’ salaries, in a bid to improve the health standards of the country.

The event was held under the theme, “Health professions education for improved health outcomes”.