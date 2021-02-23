By Ritah Kemigisa

Regional governments have been challenged to base all investment projects in the Nile Basin on strong integration pillars.

The call was made by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda who was represented by Alfred Okidi, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of water and environment during the 22nd Nile Day celebrations held virtually yesterday.

He also emphasized Uganda’s commitment to cooperate and continued support to the Nile Basin financially through the country’s contribution obligations, as well as supporting efforts aimed at improved cooperation among member states.

He also asked NBI member states to tap into partnerships with the private sector

The 22nd Regional Nile Day celebrations were held under the theme; Re-thinking regional investments in the Nile Basin.