By Mike Sebalu

The National Building Review Board (NBRB) has suspended renovation works on 2 buildings in Hoima City over noncompliance with its regulations.

This followed a two-day investigation by the board’s Compliance, Enforcement & Legal teams in the heart of the city.

According to Herbert Zziwa, the Board’s communications manager, one of the affected buildings is located along the Old Tooro Road, that was under renovation yet it had outlived its life span hence posing a serious risk to the would-be occupants.

He says at the other site the developer was found to have been using the steel and timber composite building method that was prohibited by the government in September last year.

The National Building Review Board monitors building developments, oversees, inspects, and monitors the operations of building committees among other roles.