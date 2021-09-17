By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Building Review Board (NBRB) has today released findings from its investigations into the collapsed building in Kisenyi.

The building that collapsed in Kisenyi earlier this month claimed 6 lives and left about 5 others injured.

Releasing the findings of the investigations, the boards’ Executive Secretary Eng Flavia Bwire revealed that the construction materials used were of poor quality and did not meet the required standards.

She further says there was no engagement of professionals like architects and engineers in the construction works.

The report also faults Kampala Capital City’s Authority (KCCA) building committee for failure to ensure compliance with the Building Control Act 2013 and the building control officer for failing to inspect the illegal construction.