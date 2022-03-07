By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Consultative Forum (NCF) for Political Parties has constituted a committee to establish probe bickering between opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Democratic Party (DP).

NCF spokesperson, Michael Osinde says whereas the Forum appreciates the ideological differences amongst Political Parties they are cognizant of the wrangles ensuing between NUP and DP.

He says the committee the NCF plenary, in execution of it’s mandate under Section 20 of the Political Parties and Organisations Act, 2005 they have resolved to constitute a team to establish the root cause of the conflict.

FDC National Chairman, Wasswa Birigwa say they need to forge a better way forward.

Mao has in recent media reports castigated NUP for receiving funding from Government under the Inter Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) forum, claims NUP has strongly dismissed as baseless.