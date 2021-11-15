By Damali Mikhaye

The National Council for Higher Education has blocked the graduation ceremony for the Greatlakes Regional University in Kanungu District until the standoff between management and the founding members is resolved.

The council spokesperson Saulo Waigolo says the university management and its founding members have set different graduation dates targeting the same students.

According to Waigolo, the faction of the current Executive Director of Great Lakes Regional University, Wilkins Honest Natukwasa had set November 19th as the graduation ceremony, while the faction of the former University Chancellor, Dr Hamlet Mbabazi Kabushenga had set December 11, causing havoc at the institute.

In a November 11th letter to the university management, the council’s executive director Prof Mary Okwakol says the current condition at the institution is not favourable for graduation.

The NCHE has thus dispatched a team of technical officers to assess the situation at the university

Over 100 students are affected.